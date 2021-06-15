All-Chain Access With Hybrix Will Lead to Future of Trading By CoinQuora



All-Chain Access With Hybrix Will Lead to Future of Trading



Hybrix protocol enables one single token to exist on all ledgers.

Its native token HY can transfer across ledgers without needing an LP.

It also offers its own wallet where users can store their own cryptocurrencies.

Named Open-source blockchain Hybrix is bringing the entire blockchain ecosystem to your fingertips. The decentralized platform aims to transform modes of payment into a seamless and secure process.

Launched in 2020, its protocol enables one token to exist on all ledgers. In its aim to be borderless, it does not restrict itself to any single distributed blockchain, DAG, or another digital ledger. Talk about borderless transactions!

Its native token, HY, offers a unique service in that it can transfer across ledgers without needing a liquidity provider. In addition to this, it also offers low fees and streamlined swapping.

The Hybrix system ensures autonomy, giving users free rein to manage their activities. Not just this but it is also introducing

