After tapering, BOJ must weigh exit from ETF holdings: former c.banker Sakurai

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan must eventually consider ways to unload its huge holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF), such as by selling them to households, said former central bank policymaker Makoto Sakurai.

But the timing will be years away as Japan’s economy could take until 2024 to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s scars, forcing the BOJ to maintain its massive stimulus beyond Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term ending in April 2023, he said.

“The current stimulus won’t last forever. The BOJ needs to consider (how to exit) at some point. But that won’t be until 2024 or 2025,” Sakurai told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

“The BOJ will have to stick to the current framework for the remainder of Kuroda’s term, as Japan’s economy won’t recover that quickly,” said Sakurai who, during his five-year stint at the board was seen as among Kuroda’s closest associates.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and 10-year bond yields around 0%. It also buys huge amounts of government bonds and risky assets like ETFs to pump money to the economy.

Before stepping down in March, Sakurai took part in the BOJ’s decision that month to make YCC sustainable enough to weather a prolonged battle to fire up inflation.