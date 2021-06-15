After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

Article content

BRUSSELS — U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to end one front in a Trump-era trade war when he meets European Union leaders on Tuesday by agreeing a truce in a transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies that has dragged on for 17 years.

At the summit with EU institution leaders in Brussels, Biden is aiming for a reset in ties after four years under predecessor Donald Trump, who imposed tariffs on the EU and promoted Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Biden and the EU side are set to remove tariffs on $11.5 billion of goods from EU wine to U.S. tobacco and spirits for five years. The tariffs were imposed on a tit-for-tat basis over mutual frustration over state subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus.

“I am very positive that we will find an agreement on the Airbus-Boeing issue today in conversation with our American friends,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference. Biden will meet von der Leyen and the EU’s chairman Charles Michel, who represents EU governments.

Biden told NATO leaders “America is back” at a news conference in Brussels late on Monday. He is seeking European support to defend Western liberal democracies in the face of a more assertive Russia and China’s military and economic rise.