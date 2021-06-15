A Bitcoin indicator with a ‘perfect’ history just told you to buy the dip By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

MicroStrategy may be as smart as ever “buying the dip” in (BTC) as an indicator with a “perfect” history tells traders to buy.

In a tweet on June 15, popular analyst Cole Garner flagged bullish signals for the Bitcoin to stablecoin ratio oscillator.

Bitcoin to stable ratio oscillator with buy points highlighted. Source: Cole Garner/ Twitter
Bitcoin unexecuted volume index as of June 11. Source: Ki Young Ju/ Twitter