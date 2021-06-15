3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy as the S&P 500 Makes New Highs By StockNews



3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy as the S&P 500 Makes New Highs



With the S&P 500 breaking out to new highs, Southern Copper (NYSE:), Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:), and Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:) are 3 upgraded stocks that investors should consider buying.The POWR Ratings have been calculated, pinpointing the latest stocks worthy of Strong Buy and Strong Sell ratings as well as ratings in between these extremes. A-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance over 30%, and B-rated stocks have an average annual return of over 19%.



Thus, investors should keep an eye on changes in the POWR Ratings to see what stocks and sectors are starting to strengthen and which ones are deteriorating.



