24 Celebrities And Their Pets

Just when I thought Chris Evans couldn’t get any cuter!
I don’t know about you, but I absolutely live for the moments when celebrities post with their pets on Instagram. It melts my heart every dang time. So, I decided to find some of my favorite adorable pet posts and share them with you all. Please enjoy:
1.
Jennifer Aniston feeling grateful for her little Lord Chesterfield.
2.
Chris Evans taking the perfect selfie with Dodger.
3.
Jameela Jamil bouncing with Barold.
4.
Reese Witherspoon holding the Easter Bunny — eh, I mean Minnie.
5.
Simone Biles smiling with her Frenchie babies, Rambo and Lilo.
6.
Iliza Shlesinger playing with her peachy pup, Tian Fu.
7.
Lucy Hale striking a pose with Ethel and Elvis.
8.
Lana Condor giving love to her pal, Emmy.
9.
Kristen Bell feeling cozy with Frank.
10.
Abbi Jacobson sitting pretty with her pup, Desi.
11.
Kat Dennings giving kitty kisses to Millie.
12.
Lili Reinhart lounging with her best friend, Milo.
13.
Nicole Kidman getting kisses from her sweet baby, Louis.
14.
Priyanka Chopra getting some rest with Gino.
15.
Jenna Fischer working from home with a little help from Maggie.
16.
Matthew Perry snuggling sweet Alfred.
17.
Rachel Brosnahan getting some fresh air with Winston.
18.
Doja Cat with Ray the cat.
19.
Justin Theroux celebrating three years with his best pal, Kuma.
20.
Emilia Clarke holding her sleepy pal, Ted.
21.
Kaia Gerber catching rays with her sweet Milo.
22.
Olivia Munn and her sleepy friend, Frankie.
23.
Sofía Vergara and her buddy, Bubbles.
24.
Finally, Jonah Hill and his furever friend, Fig.
Okay, that’s about all the cuteness I can handle for today!
