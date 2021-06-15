$1.3M worth of BTC donated to Bitcoin-hodling charity in less than 3 weeks By Cointelegraph

$1.3M worth of BTC donated to Bitcoin-hodling charity in less than 3 weeks
New York-based non-profit, Charity: water, has received more than $1 million in BTC donations to its Water Trust within three weeks of the trust’s launch.
The Bitcoin Water Trust was announced during the 2021 Bitcoin conference in Miami. The initiative attracted attention for its “HODL MODL” treasury management strategy — with the non-profit accepting donations in Bitcoin that it will not touch until 2025.
