Yields rise from three-month lows before Fed meeting

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose from

three-month lows on Monday as investors waited on the Federal

Reserve’s meeting statement on Wednesday for new indications on

when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring back its

unprecedented monetary stimulus.

The Fed is not expected to announce any plans to pare its

bond purchases until its August economic symposium in Jackson

Hole, Wyoming, though it may start dropping hints that it has

started to talk about a taper.

Policymakers will also update their economic projections and

markets will be focused on whether they upgrade their inflation

projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.

Treasury yields tumbled last week after data showed a sharp

increase in inflation for May, which some analysts interpreted

as the market capitulating to the Fed’s view that recent price

pressures will be temporary.

Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe

Generale, said that the recent move was more likely driven by

positioning as investors betting on further yield rises covered

their trades.

“This rally in rates seems very counterintuitive. I still

haven’t found a very strong case besides perhaps the offset of

positioning, people are getting out of trades ahead of the