Yields rise from three-month lows before Fed meeting

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose from

three-month lows on Monday as investors waited on the Federal

Reserve’s meeting statement on Wednesday for new indications on

when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring back its

unprecedented monetary stimulus.

The Fed is not expected to announce any plans to pare its

bond purchases until its August economic symposium in Jackson

Hole, Wyoming, though it may start dropping hints that it has

started to talk about a taper.

Policymakers will also update their economic projections and

markets will be focused on whether they upgrade their inflation

projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.

Treasury yields tumbled last week after data showed a sharp

increase in inflation for May, which some analysts interpreted

as the market capitulating to the Fed’s view that recent price

pressures will be temporary.

Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe

Generale, said that the recent move was more likely driven by

positioning as investors betting on further yield rises covered

their trades.

“This rally in rates seems very counterintuitive. I still

haven’t found a very strong case besides perhaps the offset of

positioning, people are getting out of trades ahead of the

FOMC,” Rajappa said.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose four basis points

on Monday to 1.50%, after falling to a three-month low of 1.43%

on Friday. They have dropped from a one-year high of 1.78% in

March.

The risk heading into Wednesday’s meeting statement is that

the Fed could sound more hawkish than markets are currently

pricing for, as the economy reopens and inflation posts strong

increases, Rajappa said.

“It seems like too much of a lull given the risks associated

with a taper communication,” she said.

Analysts at JPMorgan recommended going short Treasuries in

the 10-year sector in a report sent on Sunday.

The “FOMC meeting could be a catalyst for higher yields,

especially with valuations now appearing extremely rich, and

markets priced for a slow pace of tightening after liftoff,”

they said.

Another key focus at this week’s meeting will be whether the

Fed raises the interest its pays on excess reserves (IOER) and

on reverse repurchase agreements (repo) as money market

investors struggle with a lack of high-quality short-term

assets.

The Fed’s reverse repo facility, which offers approved money

managers the option to lend money to the Fed overnight in return

for Treasury collateral, set a record $584 billion on Monday.

Demand is expected to continue to grow as the Treasury continues

to pare issuance of Treasury bills.

Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase agreement market

were at one basis point on Monday.

Some analysts say that the Fed is unlikely to make any

adjustments unless the fed funds rate falls below 5 basis

points, which it has so far held above. The rate was

at 6 basis points on Friday.

June 14 Monday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 -0.003

Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 -0.002

Two-year note 99-239/256 0.159 0.008

Three-year note 99-192/256 0.3338 0.021

Five-year note 99-210/256 0.787 0.037

Seven-year note 100-94/256 1.1948 0.041

10-year note 101-40/256 1.499 0.037

20-year bond 102-40/256 2.1167 0.042

30-year bond 104-12/256 2.1899 0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by Andrea Ricci and

Jonathan Oatis)

