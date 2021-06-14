Yields rise from three-month lows before Fed meeting

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose from
three-month lows on Monday as investors waited on the Federal
Reserve’s meeting statement on Wednesday for new indications on
when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring back its
unprecedented monetary stimulus.
The Fed is not expected to announce any plans to pare its
bond purchases until its August economic symposium in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, though it may start dropping hints that it has
started to talk about a taper.
Policymakers will also update their economic projections and
markets will be focused on whether they upgrade their inflation
projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.
Treasury yields tumbled last week after data showed a sharp
increase in inflation for May, which some analysts interpreted
as the market capitulating to the Fed’s view that recent price
pressures will be temporary.
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe
Generale, said that the recent move was more likely driven by
positioning as investors betting on further yield rises covered
their trades.
“This rally in rates seems very counterintuitive. I still
haven’t found a very strong case besides perhaps the offset of
positioning, people are getting out of trades ahead of the

FOMC,” Rajappa said.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose four basis points
on Monday to 1.50%, after falling to a three-month low of 1.43%
on Friday. They have dropped from a one-year high of 1.78% in
March.
The risk heading into Wednesday’s meeting statement is that
the Fed could sound more hawkish than markets are currently
pricing for, as the economy reopens and inflation posts strong
increases, Rajappa said.
“It seems like too much of a lull given the risks associated
with a taper communication,” she said.
Analysts at JPMorgan recommended going short Treasuries in
the 10-year sector in a report sent on Sunday.
The “FOMC meeting could be a catalyst for higher yields,
especially with valuations now appearing extremely rich, and
markets priced for a slow pace of tightening after liftoff,”
they said.
Another key focus at this week’s meeting will be whether the
Fed raises the interest its pays on excess reserves (IOER) and
on reverse repurchase agreements (repo) as money market
investors struggle with a lack of high-quality short-term
assets.
The Fed’s reverse repo facility, which offers approved money
managers the option to lend money to the Fed overnight in return
for Treasury collateral, set a record $584 billion on Monday.
Demand is expected to continue to grow as the Treasury continues
to pare issuance of Treasury bills.
Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase agreement market
were at one basis point on Monday.

Some analysts say that the Fed is unlikely to make any
adjustments unless the fed funds rate falls below 5 basis
points, which it has so far held above. The rate was
at 6 basis points on Friday.
June 14 Monday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 -0.002
Two-year note 99-239/256 0.159 0.008
Three-year note 99-192/256 0.3338 0.021
Five-year note 99-210/256 0.787 0.037
Seven-year note 100-94/256 1.1948 0.041
10-year note 101-40/256 1.499 0.037
20-year bond 102-40/256 2.1167 0.042
30-year bond 104-12/256 2.1899 0.039
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Jonathan Oatis)
