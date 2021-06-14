XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $0.91375 by 12:06 (16:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $41.20892B, or 2.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.86323 to $0.91375 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.38%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.23345B or 3.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7858 to $0.9270 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.23% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,573.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.58% on the day.

was trading at $2,577.85 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.24%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $762.59736B or 43.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $299.36698B or 17.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.