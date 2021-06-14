World stocks scale another peak as await Fed signal

Article content

LONDON/TOKYO — World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week.

The MSCI world equity index and Europe’s STOXX 600 index reached record highs, lifted by the prospect of a broadening economic recovery from COVID-19 and anticipation of dovish monetary policy from central banks.

Recovery bets also boosted oil to May 2019 highs.

S&P 500 futures meanwhile nudged 0.1% higher, with investors apparently viewing Thursday’s above-forecast U.S. inflation data and surging factory prices in China as temporary or manageable.

Goldman Sachs economists said concerns that rising inflation will derail the market recovery or lead to sharply higher bond yields were probably misplaced.

“The rally at the moment feels cautiously optimistic. The reality is that I feel it will continue to climb slowly as we continue to see decent data supporting the argument,” John Woolfitt, Director at Atlantic Capital at London, said.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasuries stood at 1.4602%, with investors seemingly relaxed about their inflation concerns, which spooked rates in late March.