What’s leaving Netflix? Every movie being removed this week

Netflix is about to take down a number of titles.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.

But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of this month (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).

>> Netflix: What’s the greatest show of all time? Vote here

Recommended

15 June

Five Feet Apart

Humsafar

The Karate Kid (1984)

LEGO House – Home of the Brick

Memory Games

Prince Avalanche

Red Corner

Red Dwarf series one to eight

Zindagi Gulzar Hai season one

16 June

The Grandmaster

All eight series of ‘Red Dwarf’ are leaving Netflix (Handout/PA Wire)

18 June

Antariksha Ke Rakhwale

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Club Friday The Series 7

Dragonkala Ka Rahasya

Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy

Samudri Lootere

Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer

The Underwear

19 June

Jurassic World

The Indominus Rex launches an attack in ‘Jurassic World’ (AP)

20 June

American Dreamer

An Upper Egyptian (Wahid Saeiday)

Angel of Mine

Bewildered Bolbol (Bolbol Hayran)

Bridge of Spies

The Chord

Mary, Queen of Scots

Ocean’s 8