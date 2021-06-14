What’s leaving Netflix? Every movie being removed this week

Netflix is about to take down a number of titles.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of this month (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).
15 June
Five Feet Apart
Humsafar
The Karate Kid (1984)
LEGO House – Home of the Brick
Memory Games
Prince Avalanche
Red Corner
Red Dwarf series one to eight
Zindagi Gulzar Hai season one
16 June
The Grandmaster
18 June
Antariksha Ke Rakhwale
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Club Friday The Series 7
Dragonkala Ka Rahasya
Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy
Samudri Lootere
Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer
The Underwear
19 June
Jurassic World
20 June
American Dreamer
An Upper Egyptian (Wahid Saeiday)
Angel of Mine
Bewildered Bolbol (Bolbol Hayran)
Bridge of Spies
The Chord
Mary, Queen of Scots
Ocean’s 8