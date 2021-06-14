Article content

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

UK’s Johnson set to announce delay to end of restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise in infections of the Delta variant.

Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson in February, the government signaled all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted “no earlier” than June 21, when pubs, clubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

But in recent weeks there has been a fast growth again in the number of new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain.

India gingerly eases coronavirus rules

Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday including the capital Delhi, where authorities allowed all shops and malls to open, as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

Experts have cautioned against a full re-opening as India has vaccinated only about 5% of its estimated 950 million adults with the necessary two doses, leaving millions vulnerable.