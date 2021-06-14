Voxtur Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of New Officers

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR; OTCQB:VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted to increase the number of directors from nine to ten, and elected the following persons to serve as directors, each for a term of one year: Jim Albertelli, Marty Haldane, Mike Harris, James Kelsey, Grant Moon, Joseph Murin, Christy Soukhamneut, Mark Volosov, Ray Williams and Gary Yeoman. Voxtur’s election of directors reflects the Company’s strong commitment to growth, diversification and innovation.

The shareholders of Voxtur also approved the following actions at the Meeting: re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditor, re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, and approval of an amendment to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan to increase the number of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder.

Finally, the Company also confirmed that, in accordance with the Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan approved by the shareholders of the Company at its 2014 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, it has credited certain directors’ Deferred Share Unit Accounts with an aggregate of 123,563 Deferred Share Units in respect of their services to the Company from September 25, 2020 to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021. A complete copy of the Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan can be found as Exhibit B of the Company’s Management Information Circular for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed new officers of the Company.

Jim Albertelli was appointed Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, Mr. Albertelli served as President of the Company. He has more than 25 years’ experience in real estate and technology, and has developed multiple technology platforms that continue to support real estate investors and mortgage servicers.

Angela Little was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Prior to her appointment to the CFO role at Voxtur, Ms. Little served as Chief Financial Officer for the ALAW enterprise for 10 years. She has held senior finance positions in both public and private companies, including a national home builder and commercial and healthcare REITs.

Finally, Gary Yeoman was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Yeoman has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2017, and is responsible for the Company’s substantial growth over the past year.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic real estate finance environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Gary Yeoman, Executive Chairman gary@voxtur.com 416-347-7707