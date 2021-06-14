Home Business Vaccinated visitors to Disney’s U.S. parks can ditch face masks in most...

Vaccinated visitors to Disney’s U.S. parks can ditch face masks in most areas By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sleeping Beauty’s Castle is pictured during Disneyland’s Diamond Celebration in Anaheim, California May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Fully vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s U.S. theme parks will not be required to wear face masks in most areas starting on Tuesday, the company said, as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

The new policy applies to guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Disney will not require proof of immunization, the company said in a blog post. But it said it expects people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks at indoor locations, except when dining.

Masks will be required for all guests on transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner gondolas.

Physical distancing will no longer be required at Disneyland as California has dropped that mandate for theme parks.

At Walt Disney World, some experiences and entertainment might still operate with limited capacity, the company said.

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again,” the company said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©