UK reputation at stake in Brexit row By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, said on Monday (NASDAQ:) that the reputation of the United Kingdom was at stake regarding tensions over Brexit.

EU politicians have accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of not respecting engagements made regarding Brexit. Growing tensions between Britain and the EU threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.

“The United Kingdom needs to pay attention to its reputation,” Barnier told France Info radio. “I want Mr Johnson to respect his signature,” he added.

