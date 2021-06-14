UK Police Seeks New Crypto Law to Stop Criminal Activities By CoinQuora

“Because cryptocurrency, and criminality involving crypto, has developed so quickly, and because legislation is so slow, we’re having conversations now about realigning some legislation that currently applies to …

The United Kingdom police are pushing the government to create a new law that will enable them to freeze cryptocurrencies. Specifically, Scotland Yard detectives are asking the support of the local authorities to enable them to freeze crypto assets. This initiative was made by the UK police force due to the increasing criminal activities using cryptocurrencies.

