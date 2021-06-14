UK Police Seeks New Crypto Law to Stop Criminal Activities By CoinQuora

UK Police Seeks New Crypto Law to Stop Criminal Activities
- UK police push government to create a new law to freeze cryptocurrencies.
- The new law will allow the UK police to freeze crypto assets involved in illegal activities.
The United Kingdom police are pushing the government to create a new law that will enable them to freeze cryptocurrencies. Specifically, Scotland Yard detectives are asking the support of the local authorities to enable them to freeze crypto assets. This initiative was made by the UK police force due to the increasing criminal activities using cryptocurrencies.
Mick Gallagher, a retired detective chief superintendent at the Metropolitan Police, explained:
“Because cryptocurrency, and criminality involving crypto, has developed so quickly, and because legislation is so slow, we’re having conversations now about realigning some legislation that currently applies to …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.