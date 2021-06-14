U.S. Supreme Court revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California, U.S. February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
By Andrew Chung
(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:)’s LinkedIn Corp another chance to try to stop rival hiQ Labs Inc from harvesting personal data from the professional networking platform’s public profiles – a practice that LinkedIn contends threatens the privacy of its users.
The justices threw out a lower court ruling that had barred LinkedIn from denying hiQ access to the information that LinkedIn members had made publicly available.
