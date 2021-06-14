U.S. Supreme Court rejects white supremacists’ challenge to anti-riot law By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court police officers take shelter from the sun under a construction platform outside the court building in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a free speech challenge to a federal anti-riot law brought by two members of a militant white supremacist group who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The justices declined to hear appeals by the two California men, Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley, of a lower court ruling that upheld their convictions under the 1968 Anti-Riot Act but also deemed some parts of the law a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech.

The law, enacted against a backdrop of the 1960s U.S. civil rights demonstrations and anti-war protests, makes it a crime to travel “in interstate or foreign commerce” with the intention to incite, encourage, organize, promote or participate in a riot.

