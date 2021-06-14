U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.25%, while the index climbed 0.18%, and the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.50% or 6.01 points to trade at 246.32 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.47% or 3.14 points to end at 130.49 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 0.77% or 1.99 points to 259.88 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.70% or 2.73 points to trade at 157.56 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.59% or 0.88 points to end at 54.43 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.50% or 1.02 points to 66.98.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were ResMed Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.01% to 231.72, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.22% to settle at 455.06 and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.89% to close at 556.90.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.51% to 40.65 in late trade, Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:) which lost 4.52% to settle at 24.74 and Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which was down 4.25% to 33.12 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 115.24% to 39.97, Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 54.20% to settle at 6.80 and Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.31% to close at 5.58.

The worst performers were Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.50% to 3.01 in late trade, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.87% to settle at 5.000 and Bioatla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.64% to 39.98 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1903 to 1313 and 98 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1850 fell and 1638 advanced, while 137 ended unchanged.

Shares in ResMed Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.01% or 13.14 to 231.72. Shares in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.89% or 15.64 to 556.90. Shares in Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 54.20% or 2.39 to 6.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 4.73% to 16.39.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.65% or 12.15 to $1867.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.31% or 0.22 to hit $71.13 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.38 to trade at $73.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.2119, while USD/JPY rose 0.41% to 110.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.477.