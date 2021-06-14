U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.25%, while the index climbed 0.18%, and the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.50% or 6.01 points to trade at 246.32 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.47% or 3.14 points to end at 130.49 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 0.77% or 1.99 points to 259.88 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.70% or 2.73 points to trade at 157.56 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.59% or 0.88 points to end at 54.43 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.50% or 1.02 points to 66.98.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were ResMed Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.01% to 231.72, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.22% to settle at 455.06 and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.89% to close at 556.90.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.51% to 40.65 in late trade, Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:) which lost 4.52% to settle at 24.74 and Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which was down 4.25% to 33.12 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 115.24% to 39.97, Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 54.20% to settle at 6.80 and Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.31% to close at 5.58.

The worst performers were Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.50% to 3.01 in late trade, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.87% to settle at 5.000 and Bioatla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.64% to 39.98 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1903 to 1313 and 98 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1850 fell and 1638 advanced, while 137 ended unchanged.

Shares in ResMed Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.01% or 13.14 to 231.72. Shares in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.89% or 15.64 to 556.90. Shares in Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 54.20% or 2.39 to 6.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 4.73% to 16.39.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.65% or 12.15 to $1867.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.31% or 0.22 to hit $71.13 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.38 to trade at $73.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.2119, while USD/JPY rose 0.41% to 110.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.477.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR