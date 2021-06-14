U.S. judge dismisses antitrust lawsuit over college textbooks By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall



By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit accusing the dominant on-campus bookstore chains and college textbook publishers of conspiring to eliminate competition by using agreements to sell course materials online, known as “Inclusive Access.”

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said a proposed class of independent bookstores and online textbook sellers lacked standing to sue Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:), Follett Higher Education Group, and the publishers Cengage Learning, McGraw Hill and Pearson Education.

Inclusive Access requires students to buy one-time access codes for purchases of online textbooks, which typically cost less than new hardcopy textbooks but more than used textbooks.

The defendants were accused of using the program to monopolize and drive prices higher in the more than $3 billion annual market for new textbooks, while suppressing demand for used textbooks.

But in a 55-page decision, Cote said it was the adoption by hundreds of colleges and universities of digital textbooks, and not the defendants’ conduct, that hurt the plaintiffs’ sales.

“Any injury to the plaintiffs is due to the institutions selecting brick-and-mortar retailers other than the plaintiffs as their on-campus bookstores,” the judge wrote. “The harm to the plaintiffs’ revenue and profits, therefore, is not due to any anticompetitive harm that this lawsuit challenges.”

Bruce Steckler, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

Cote added that even if the plaintiffs had standing, their claims would fail because they failed to show an illegal conspiracy to engage in anticompetitive conduct.

The case is In re Inclusive Access Course Materials Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-md-02946.