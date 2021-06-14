Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes Its Exploration Team to the Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of its exploration team to its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

This Phase 1 program will involve reconnaissance and detailed geochemical soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping at both the Willie Jack and Swan properties which comprise the Atsutla Gold project. The Company intends to thoroughly follow-up on the high-grade discoveries made at Willie Jack in 2020 as well as explore newly staked ground. In addition to this, the team will re-examine the historic exploration and drilling done at the Swan property, with a renewed focus on gold mineralization.

The Atsutla Gold project covers over 23,000 hectares and is located 70 km south of the Yukon-BC border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC.

Willie Jack

In March of 2020, the Trailbreaker team generated the Willie Jack target and conducted a first pass reconnaissance program. The program lead to the discovery of widespread gold mineralization across 6 kilometres, with rock grab samples assaying up to 164 g/t (4.78 oz/ton) gold (Au) and soils sample results exceeding 800 ppb (0.8 g/t) Au (see Willie Jack news release dated October 19th, 2020). Rock grab samples also returned assays up to 257 g/t silver (Ag) and 1.7 % copper (Cu). The mineralization discovered to date is related to the Mesozoic intrusive batholiths that comprise the Atsutla mountain range, and shares characteristics of both Cu-Au porphyry-type and intrusion-related gold deposits.

Swan

Due to the success of the first pass results at the Willie Jack property, Trailbreaker generated and staked the Swan property which now covers over 13,000 hectares (see Swan news release dated March 22nd,

2021 ). The Swan claims cover a historical molybdenum (Mo) porphyry prospect that was discovered in the late 1960s and periodically explored during the past 50 years. Despite more than 500 soil and rock surface samples and almost 1,000 meters of shallow diamond drilling, no geochemical analysis for gold was ever completed. Historical geological mapping and drill hole logs have shown a complex intrusive system with widespread quartz-feldspar porphyritic monzonite cut by a variety of felsic and mafic dikes.

Molybdenite-pyrite mineralization is closely associated with sheeted quartz veins, quartz stockwork and breccia zones. The historical drilling at Swan intersected broad, low to mid-grade molybdenite mineralization, returning up to 0.06% Mo over 73m, as well as several significant silver intercepts including

>26 g/t Ag over 3 meters.

Historical work also included a detailed soil geochemical survey completed in 2007 which outlined a large, open-ended copper-silver-arsenic (Cu-Ag-As) soil anomaly that lies outside of the drilled Mo prospect. Furthermore, a 1972 induced polarization (IP) survey outlined a chargeability anomaly which coincides with this soil anomaly and has been interpreted to potentially represent a pyrite halo above a buried porphyry system.

Trailbreaker’s team has concluded that the Swan and Willie Jack property areas were previously overlooked for gold potential, due to low gold prices at the time.

Message from the President

“The Trailbreaker team and myself are excited to get back into the field. After a winter of project planning, we are confident we will be able to expand upon our recent gold and copper discoveries, and also find new mineralization in this highly prospective area. Stay tuned for further news from Trailbreaker.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker’s BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerRes, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681- 1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “understanding”, “has agreed to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “would”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.