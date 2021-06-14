Top NFT galleries to visit in-person in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Digital turns physical: Top NFT galleries to visit in-person in 2021
As restrictions seem to be easing for many, people who are looking to leave their houses and discover their region or country can ride the nonfungible token (NFT) wave with physical exhibitions and galleries that will be opening over the second half of 2021 — with some having opened their doors already.
Will there be one opening soon in your area? Is there already one open? Are you looking to travel domestically or internationally and want to experience a medium of art that seems inaccessible?
The Museum of Art and Philosophy: Hobart, Australia
Underground Museum: Moscow, Russia
Hermitage Museum: St. Petersburg, Russia
Kiwie Space: Riga, Latvia
Francisco Carolinum Linz: Linz, Austria
Museum of Modern African Art: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Blackdove: Miami, FL
imnotArt: Chicago, IL
Bright Moments: Venice Beach, CA
