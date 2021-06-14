Tom Holkenborg To Auction Personalized Audio Odyssey By CoinQuora



Tom Holkenborg To Auction Personalized Audio Odyssey



Tom Holkenborg announces an auction for a personalized audio odyssey.

The Hollywood composer is excited to explore the possibilities of NFTs and the blockchain.

The ‘Soundtrack Of Your Life’ NFT concept will be a unique and personalized audio odyssey.

Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, one of Hollywood’s famous blockbuster composers, is auctioning a unique offering. He will compose a one-of-kind musical score for the ‘Soundtrack Of Your Life’ NFT concept.

In detail, the auction will begin at noon EST on June 16, 2021. Moreover, it will take place on AmplifyX, the NFT platform built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.

The idea for this NFT concept is Holkenborg’s chance to push the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs. He will compose a +20minute musical score based on an interview with the winner. The winner’s victories, memories, emotions, and heartbreaks will inspire the score.

In …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora