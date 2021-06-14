The Spice Girls To Release New Music, Feed Your Love

Get ready to pull your platform shoes out of the closet.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Spice Girls‘ smash single, “Wannabe,” Ginger, Sporty, Baby, Scary, and Posh will release a new EP, Wannabe25, next month.

Cool, right? Well, it gets better.


Ray Burmiston/Photoshot / Via Getty

The release will feature a previously unreleased track, and I’m absolutely losing my mind.

“Feed Your Love,” is the girl group’s first new song in since 2007.


Ray Burmiston/Photoshot / Via Getty

According to Attitude, “Feed Your Love” was written by The Spice Girls and “Wannabe” co-writers Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, so you just know it is going to be a bop.

View this video on YouTube


Spice Girls / UMG / Via youtube.com

It has been 14 years (you read that correct — 14!) since The Spice Girls released new music.

So I’m ready for more! BRB, I gotta go count down the days until “Feed Your Love” hits.

You’ll be able to stream it and the rest of Wannabe25 on July 9. And if you’re a Spice Girls obsessive like myself, you can buy it on vinyl or cassette July 23 via UMC / EMI.

