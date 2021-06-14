Texas grid asks residents to conserve power as heatwave hits

Article content

Texas’s electrical grid operator warned residents to cut electricity use “as much as possible” for the rest of this week, as several days of heat over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32°C), combined with generation outages, could strain the grid even before summer officially starts.

Monday’s warning from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) comes after the state endured several days of blackouts during an unusual cold spell that left millions without power throughout the state in February.

It underscored the difficulty electric grids can have when confronted with unexpected weather patterns, and ERCOT came under heavy criticism for the design of its grid, which does not pay operators to keep power generation ready in an emergency.

At the same time, power prices have soared in California, reaching their highest levels since February, with several days of high heat expected this week across the U.S. West and Southwest.

Parts of Texas are expected to see the temperature cross 100 degrees F (37.8 degrees Celsius) in the week before the official start of summer on June 20.

EROCT was “supposed to have enough reserves to meet peak demand this summer, yet here we are in mid June with the first bout of high temperatures and they are already seeking conservation,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, a provider of commodities data and analytics.