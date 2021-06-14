Texas grid asks residents to conserve power as heatwave hits

Article content

Texas’s embattled electrical grid operator warned residents to cut electricity use “as much as possible” for the rest of this week, as several days of heat over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32°C), combined with generation outages, could strain the grid even before summer officially starts.

Monday’s warning from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) comes after the state endured several days of blackouts during an unusual cold spell that left millions without power throughout the state in February.

The freeze underscored the difficulty electric grids can have when confronted with unexpected weather patterns. California on Monday also urged residents to prepare for the possibility of conserving energy in coming days due to the heat.

Power prices have soared in California, reaching their highest levels since February, with several days of high heat expected this week across the U.S. West and Southwest. In Texas, real-time ERCOT prices soared to over $2,000 per megawatt hour at several pricing hubs, due to surging demand.

ERCOT came under heavy criticism amid the freeze for the design of its grid, which does not pay operators to keep power generation ready in an emergency. The grid’s board resigned due to public pressure following the blackouts, even after several board members defended the grid’s performance.