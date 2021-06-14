Tanzanian president urges central bank to prepare for crypto By Cointelegraph

Tanzanian president urges central bank to prepare for crypto
Tanzania appears to be the latest emerging economy poised to embrace and crypto assets.
On June 14, Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan urged the country’s central bank to begin exploring crypto assets. Hassan emphasized the increasing impact of digital assets on global finance, stating: “We have witnessed the emergence of a new journey through the internet.”
