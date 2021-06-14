Taiwan says will be ‘force for good’ after unprecedented G7 support By Reuters

2/2



TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will be a “force for good” and continue to seek even greater international support, the presidential office said, after the Chinese-claimed island won unprecedented backing from the Group of Seven of major democracies.

The G7 leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said this was the first time the G7 leaders’ communique has stressed the importance of peace and stability in the strait and first time since its founding there was “content friendly to Taiwan”, expressing deep thanks for the support.

Taiwan and G7 member countries share basic values ​​such as democracy, freedom, and human rights, he added.

“Taiwan will certainly adhere to its role as a responsible member of the region, and it will also firmly defend the democratic system and safeguard shared universal values,” Chang said.

Taiwan will continue to deepen its partnership with G7 states and other like-minded countries and strive for greater support from the international community, he said.

Taiwan will also “firmly contribute the greatest force for good” for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Chang added.

China has stepped up its pressure against democratically-run Taiwan in recent months, with regular military drills near the island as it tries to assert Beijing’s sovereignty.

While most countries, including G7 members, have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the grouping along with other Western allies have been bolstering their backing for the island.

That includes calling for Taiwan to be given proper access to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan is not a member due to Chinese objections, which considers it merely one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state.