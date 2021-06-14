Steelworkers Reject Vale’s Concessionary Offer, Call for Good-Faith Negotiations as Strike Continues

Article content

* NOTE: USW Local 6500 representatives will hold a media availability tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, in the parking lot of the Steelworkers Hall, 66 Brady Street, Sudbury.

SUDBURY, Ontario — For a second time in two weeks, United Steelworkers (USW) members in Sudbury have soundly rejected contract concessions demanded by mining giant Vale, prompting the union to call on the company to commit to good-faith negotiations to settle a strike by 2,500 workers.

USW Local 6500 members voted by an 87% majority today to reject Vale’s second offer, which maintained similar concessions to the company’s initial offer that provoked the strike on June 1, the union said.

“Vale’s employees have said emphatically that they want this employer to stop attacking their benefits, to stop eroding the standard of living for the next generation, to stop taking more and more away from our families and our community, especially during good times,” said USW Local 6500 President Nick Larochelle.

“The message from our members is clear: ‘Back off the concessions, get back to the table and negotiate a deal that puts people before profits – then the profits will flow.”

The contract offer rejected by the strikers today had maintained Vale’s demands to weaken health benefits for existing workers and to eliminate the retiree health and medical benefit plan for all future hires. The company had proposed a post-retirement $1,000 “health-care savings account” for future hires which would take away nearly 80% of the coverage currently provided under the existing plan. Coverage for some medications and medical supplies would be entirely eliminated.