Square Jumps on Deutsche Bank Confidence By Investing.com







By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Square Inc (NYSE:) rose almost 5% after Deutsche Bank (DE:) reiterated its buy rating.

The payment platform founded by Twitter Inc (NYSE:) creator Jack Dorsey should have continued momentum on the horizon, the firm said, according to CNBC.

“SQ has morphed into a two-sided financial ecosystem that continues to expand total addressable market and beat expectations,” Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Although Square has more than doubled in the past 12 months, 2021 has proven to be a bumpy ride for investors with shares rising and falling some 40% at various points.