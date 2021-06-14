Square Jumps on Deutsche Bank Confidence By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Square Inc (NYSE:) rose almost 5% after Deutsche Bank (DE:) reiterated its buy rating. 

The payment platform founded by Twitter Inc (NYSE:) creator Jack Dorsey should have continued momentum on the horizon, the firm said, according to CNBC.

“SQ has morphed into a two-sided financial ecosystem that continues to expand total addressable market and beat expectations,” Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Although Square has more than doubled in the past 12 months, 2021 has proven to be a bumpy ride for investors with shares rising and falling some 40% at various points. 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR