S&P 500 to open near record high as focus turns to Fed’s inflation stance

The S&P 500 was set to open near a record high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

Recent data has indicated that the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating, taming worries about inflation and sending the S&P 500 to an all-time high.

While the Fed has reassured that any spike in inflation would be transitory, policymakers could begin discussing the tapering of bond buying at the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting. Most analysts, however, don’t expect a decision before the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference in August.

Any shift in the Fed’s dovish rhetoric could upend equity markets. The benchmark has climbed 13% this year while the Dow and the Nasdaq have risen 12.6% and 9.2%, respectively.

“The market is looking for the Fed to not be dramatically alarmed about fears of inflation, or move too soon with tapering,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

“We’re kind of in this ‘Goldilocks’ situation where (economic) numbers keep coming in pretty good, liquidity is ample, the Fed is accommodative, and unless those things change, we shouldn’t expect a big change in the stock market.”