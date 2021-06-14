South Korea’s small crypto exchanges face increasing regulatory heat By Cointelegraph

South Korea’s small crypto exchanges face increasing regulatory heat
Authorities in South Korea are continuing to propose and enact measures aimed at maintaining strict oversight over the nation’s crypto exchange market. These come amid a significant uptick in cryptocurrency trading volume, especially for altcoins.
In May, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) announced that the government is planning to enforce stricter regulatory policies on cryptocurrencies in general. This move comes as virtual asset service providers (VASPs) have been given until September to register with the appropriate state authorities.
