Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.15% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:), which rose 6.67% or 4.00 points to trade at 64.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) added 5.26% or 3.20 points to end at 64.00 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was up 5.23% or 1.20 points to 24.16 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Baazeem Trading Co (SE:), which fell 5.71% or 8.00 points to trade at 132.00 at the close. Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) declined 4.27% or 4.80 points to end at 107.60 and Al Hammadi Co (SE:) was down 3.39% or 1.35 points to 38.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 151 to 49 and 3 ended unchanged.

Shares in Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.67% or 4.00 to 64.00.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.16% or 0.82 to $71.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.07% or 0.78 to hit $73.47 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.55% or 10.25 to trade at $1869.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.10% to 4.5469, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.433.