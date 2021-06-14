Reverse Split Concerns Loom Over Naked Brand Group By StockNews



Reverse Split Concerns Loom Over Naked Brand Group



Even as Naked Brand Group (NAKD) tries to write its next chapter, traders shouldn’t discount compliance issues.It’s no secret that intimate apparel and swimwear retailer Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) struggled after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, NAKD stock holders faced a challenging year in 2020.

By the time my bullish article about Naked Brand was published on March 19, 2021, the share price was already down to 92 cents. I thought surely, a recovery above the $1 level was imminent.

Boy, was I wrong about that. Apparently, my crystal ball was malfunctioning as NAKD stock continued to drift downwards, making my bull thesis even less credible.

