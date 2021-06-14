Remittance firms hesitant to support BTC despite legal tender law in El Salvador By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Remittance firms hesitant to support BTC despite legal tender law in El Salvador

Despite El Salvador’s recently passed law mandating as legal tender, local remittance firms are reportedly hesitant to adopt BTC.

Speaking to Reuters, Autonomous Research fintech analyst, Kenneth Suchoski, argued that remittance firms are unlikely to launch support for Bitcoin and other crypto assets until prompted to do so by customer demand, likely creating a stalemate for the local payments industry.