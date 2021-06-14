Regulate or Ban Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Netherlands official Pieter Hasekamp predicts a total crypto crash.

Thus, he urges the country to fully ban all crypto activities.

The nation’s finance minister however, says supervising the crypto industry will suffice.

Pieter Hasekamp, the Director of the Netherlands’ Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, believes that should be banned immediately. Specifically, he predicts that the ‘ultimate collapse of the crypto bubble’ is upon the world.

In detail, the Bureau is part of the nation’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. Hasekamp urges the country to stop all activities involving Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Hasekamp has been director since March 2020. Previously, he was the director-general for tax affairs at the Ministry of Finance. Additionally, he was also the director of health insurance at the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport.

His rising concern over the use of crypto came upon examining the

