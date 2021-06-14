Rachel Hilson On Love Victor Season 2 And Mia’s Story

5. Do you have a favorite Mia and Andrew scene from Season 2?

I love all the scenes with Mason. He’s so great. Honestly, he’s a really great person to work with. Obviously, in Episode 5, the big cinematic moment outside of Mia’s house is really fun and a fun culmination of this tension between them. Then, I really like the scene at the cabin with us where we talk about the universe. That was also fun to shoot.

6. Who have you been the most starstruck by?

Meryl Streep.

BuzzFeed: Where did you see her?

My freshman year of college, I went to see Sweeney Todd at Lincoln Center with Emma Thompson. Meryl was sitting a few rows in front of me and my friend and we went up and talked to her at intermission. She was great. It’s always fun seeing other actors at, like, a Broadway show because it’s like you are having this experience together.

7. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

When I met Meryl Streep, my friend and I actually asked for a piece of advice, and she said, “Don’t worry about your weight.” I really loved that. I thought it was really poignant. I think it was cool because she really put herself in the shoes of me and my friend at 18 years old, and we were definitely self-conscious. I thought that was really cool.

Also, I heard this on a podcast, so it wasn’t given to me directly, but it was a podcast where they were interviewing Zoë Kravitz, who I love. And she said, “Either you were always right for it, or you were never right for it,” in regards to acting and getting a job. So that’s a good one because I think it’s true. We beat ourselves up after an audition or if we didn’t get something or we think about what we could’ve done differently. I think it’s always a matter of you were right or you weren’t.

8. Mia’s relationship with Veronica continued to grow a lot this season. How is it working with Sophia Bush?

Oh, I love Sophia! She’s so cool. She’s such a wonderful actress and just so present. Even off screen, she’s just so cool. I’m always fascinated by the new things that she’s doing. She’s quite the activist, so I love to pick her brain about certain things and ask her what she’s reading. She’s great and it’s so incredible to get to work with her.

9. One of the biggest moments for Mia this season is when she tells her dad she doesn’t want to move, but then he takes the job in California anyway. How was it playing that storyline?

It’s one of the big moments for Mia this season because she really decides to advocate for herself and not just bend to other people. So I was really excited for Mia and really proud of her that she was taking a stand and really speaking up for herself. Her dad not listening to her was definitely a twist and it was hard to see that her voice was still not enough for her dad and that she wasn’t heard. The writers are great and I’m excited to see what happens next for her.