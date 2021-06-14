President of Tanzania Calls Africa to Rally For Crypto By CoinQuora



President of Tanzania Calls Africa to Rally For Crypto



Tanzanian President urges the nation to adopt for more than just P2P transactions.

She says the potential of cryptos is yet to be explored by most of Africa.

Nigeria is currently the leading nation in the continent for P2P Bitcoin transactions.

As more and more countries adopt Bitcoin and other cryptos into their country’s governing bodies, Africa will not be left behind. In particular, the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan is encouraging the nation’s central bank to indulge in cryptos.

She made it clear that while African citizens have been using crypto assets for P2P transactions, the nations are yet to fully adopt other greater possibilities. For instance, El Salvador has just made Bitcoin a legal tender in its nation.

Moreover, it has also begun executing a plan to mine Bitcoin with the geothermal power o…

