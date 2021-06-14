Post Malone’s Diamond Fangs Cost $1.6 Million

Why pimp out your ride when you can pimp out your grill?
To put it not so lightly: The man does whatever TF he wants to his body when he wants. Honestly, good for him.
You know, like the time he got “always tired” tattooed under his eyes. Or cutting off all his hair and getting a skull tattooed to his head. Wild stuff.
His latest physical upgrade is a brand new set of fangs. Not just any fangs — diamond fangs.
His new grill is worth a whopping $1.6 million dollars. Technically they aren’t actual fangs. He got natural porcelain veneers framed with two diamond fangs, but you know, same thing.
The rapper’s dental work reportedly included 28 units of ceramic restoration. Plus, the two diamonds amount to a total weight of 12 carats.
The work was done by “The Father of Diamond Dentistry” — aka dentist Thomas Connelly — who’s previously worked with artists like Dababy and Shaq.
I have no idea what Post Malone plans to do to his body next, but I can’t wait to see.
