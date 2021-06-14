Planet 13’s California SuperStore to Launch with Tinley’s Beverages in July

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its cannabis infused beverages will be one of the inaugural brands to launch at Planet 13’s Orange County SuperStore “P13 OC” at its expected grand opening in July 2021.

Planet 13’s SuperStore OC, located at 3400 West Warner Ave Santa Ana, California, is planned as a 55,000 square-foot consumer experience, with 16,500 square-feet devoted to the dispensary retail area. The remaining areas in the complex, to be built as phases 2 and 3, are expected to include memorabilia sales, a restaurant and a cannabis consumption lounge, all enhanced by additional immersive experiences. With all 3 phases operating, P13 OC is expected to be California’s largest dispensary complex. The Santa Ana store will be Planet 13’s second-largest cannabis dispensary after its 112,000 square foot location in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Orange County location is ten minutes south of Disneyland, four miles from South Coast Plaza, the largest mall in Southern California, and only 1.5 stoplights from the 405 freeway. Planet 13 anticipates hiring 250 people with an anticipated 80 budtenders serving consumers at the store at any given time.

The store’s immersive cannabis educational and entertainment experiences incorporate extensive visual special effects, including “smoke”, large screen video displays and waterfalls. Planned features include a Tinley’s branded midcentury-inspired mixology experience involving beverage recipe demonstrations and, where permissible, tastings of comparably concocted non-infused products.

Later this week, Tinley’s is hosting approximately 80 of Planet 13’s budtenders and other key personnel at the Company’s cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California, in order to provide the P13 OC dispensary team the in-depth product knowledge that Planet 13 is committed to deliver to customers. Tinley’s believes its facility is the largest and most versatile licensed cannabis beverage manufacturing operation in California. Tinley’s own award-winning products as well as those belonging to third-party brands are produced on the facility’s bottling, canning and mini lines.

Tinley’s beverages won the #1 and #2 place awards at California’s Emerald Cup, which is the world’s largest cannabis competition, in December 2019. The non-alcoholic, Moscow Mule-inspired Tinley™ Tonics High Horse™ sparkling beverage won first place, and the non-alcoholic coconut rum-inspired Tinley™ ’27 Coconut Cask scored second. Each single-serve product is sold in 12 fl oz bottles and is formulated to contain a 5mg micro-dose of THC. This provides a light effect comparable to a single adult beverage, but with a whole-plant sativa cannabis experience. Likewise, the multi-serve products contain a 5mg micro-dose for each 1 fl oz shot. Like classic spirits and liqueurs, the Tinley™ ’27 multi-serve products can be consumed straight up, on the rocks, in mixed beverages or as frozen treats. All products are non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten free and are crafted with technology designed to accelerate onset and provide a full-flower, euphoric sativa effect. All are made with premium botanicals and flavors found in national-brand spirits, along with Pineapple Jack terpenes.

“Tinley’s beverages are unique in the state, offering familiar adult beverage flavours and formats that will appeal to canna-curious consumers, as well as consumers who may be averse to smokable formats,” said David Farris, VP of Sales & Marketing for Planet 13. “Like our Las Vegas store, many of our customers are expected to be new to cannabis or tourists who will benefit from the education and entertaining experiences that our store offers. This lends itself perfectly to Tinley’s products, which are inspired by familiar, classic adult beverages.”

“We’re excited to develop enhanced PAD (demo) experiences, product display and communications solutions with Planet 13. This is our fourth major retail account and we are working with each on merchandising initiatives to align with their unique consumer and category profiles,” said Sven Stalley, General Manager of Tinley’s California.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) manufactures the Beckett’s Classics™ and Beckett’s 27™ line of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused spirits and cocktails. Beckett’s products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as online across the United States. Cannabis-infused versions of these products are also offered under the Tinley’s™ brand in licensed dispensaries throughout California. Expansion to Canada is underway for both product lines. Tinley’s facility in Long Beach California contains some of the state’s most versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing equipment. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com, www.drinktinley.com, Instagram @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (CSE:PLTH, OTCQX:PLNHF) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13’s mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the future business, operations, expansion to additional jurisdictions, and phrases containing words such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information on The Tinley Beverage Company Inc., please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Ted Zittell

(310) 507-9146

info@drinktinley.com

Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

www.drinktinley.com

OTC:TNYBF CSE:TNY

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cc0c956-c53b-407d-bce3-51c574b60ef7