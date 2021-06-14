Philips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks

Article content

AMSTERDAM — Dutch medical equipment company Philips has recalled some breathing devices and ventilators because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer, it said on Monday.

Foam used to dampen the machines’ sound can degrade and emit small particles that irritate airways, the group said as it announced the recall. Gases released by the degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks.

Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten said the company was one of the largest makers of sleep apnea machines and ventilators. Between 3 million and 4 million would be targeted in the recall, he said.

The group took a 250 million euro ($303 million) charge for the issue after announcing an identical provision in its first quarter-earnings report in April, bringing the total cost of the problem to 500 million euros to date.

Shares in the group were down 4.2% to 44.42 euros by 0850 GMT in Amsterdam.

“We’re going to put all our capacity to focus entirely on replacing and repairing these units,” Van Houten said in a call, a process he said would likely take a year.

That “has a consequence that we will not be able to serve new customers, so there’s going to be a shortage in the field.”