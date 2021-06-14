Philippine peso leads losses as most Asian currencies slip

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.140 110.06 -0.07

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3262 -0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.635 27.631 -0.01

Korean won 1118.300 1116.7 -0.14

Baht 31.120 31.12 +0.00

Peso 47.930 47.745 -0.39

Rupiah 14210.000 14200 -0.07

Rupee 73.270 73.27 0.00

Ringgit 4.111 4.113 +0.05

Yuan 6.407 6.398 -0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.140 103.24 -6.26

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.49

Taiwan dlr 27.635 28.483 +3.07

Korean won 1118.300 1086.20 -2.87

Baht 31.120 29.96 -3.73

Peso 47.930 48.01 +0.17

Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20

Rupee 73.270 73.07 -0.28

Ringgit 4.111 4.0400 -1.73

Yuan 6.407 6.5283 +1.89

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)