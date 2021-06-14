Philippine peso leads losses as most Asian currencies slip

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.140 110.06 -0.07

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3262 -0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.635 27.631 -0.01

Korean won 1118.300 1116.7 -0.14

Baht 31.120 31.12 +0.00

Peso 47.930 47.745 -0.39

Rupiah 14210.000 14200 -0.07

Rupee 73.270 73.27 0.00

Ringgit 4.111 4.113 +0.05

Yuan 6.407 6.398 -0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.140 103.24 -6.26

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.49

Taiwan dlr 27.635 28.483 +3.07

Korean won 1118.300 1086.20 -2.87

Baht 31.120 29.96 -3.73

Peso 47.930 48.01 +0.17

Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20

Rupee 73.270 73.07 -0.28

Ringgit 4.111 4.0400 -1.73

Yuan 6.407 6.5283 +1.89

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

