Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

The Philippine peso fell the most in

more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were

prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until

end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising

infections.

The peso slid as much as 0.4% to a more than two-week

low and was on track for its worst day since April 7. Stocks in

Manila, which have rallied more than 4% so far this

month, gave up 0.2%.

The Philippines has the second highest number of infections

and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its

healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on

Monday.

“Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have

plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000,

complicating the full reopening of the economy,” said Nicholas

Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.

“Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety

of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report,” he said,

adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The much anticipated meeting of the U.S. central bank could

shed more light on its next policy steps, including when it will

begin tapering its bond buying program and tighten ultra-easy

monetary settings.

The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday and U.S. Treasury

yields recovered from three-month lows, leading most emerging

Asian currencies to trade roughly flat to slightly lower.

The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.3% as it continued to

hand back some recent gains and as investors awaited a Bank

Indonesia meeting on Thursday that is expected to leave policy

interest rates at a record low.

Among regional stock markets, Singapore’s FTSE Strait Times

Index stood out with a 0.8% gain.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday released a

survey of economists and analysts which forecast the country’s

2021 gross domestic product to expand more-than-expected.

Separately, data showed foreigners were net buyers of Asian

bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a

recovery in the region’s economic activity, though the risk of

spiking infections kept buying at a four-month low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up

5.7 basis points at 6.416%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore

Exchange up 2.4%, DBS Group up 4.5% and

Mapletree Commercial Trust up 1.4%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0320 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.04 -6.23 0.73 7.04

China -0.11 +1.92 -0.89 2.44

India +0.00 -0.28 0.00 13.09

Indonesia -0.28 -1.40 -0.27 1.42

Malaysia +0.00 -2.26 0.01 -2.74

Philippines -0.42 +0.14 -0.20 -3.30

S.Korea -0.14 -2.87 0.11 13.30

Singapore -0.06 -0.46 0.77 11.73

Taiwan +0.05 +3.14 0.61 17.56

Thailand -0.03 -3.76 0.01 12.69

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

