Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

The Philippine peso fell the most in
more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were
prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until
end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising
infections.
The peso slid as much as 0.4% to a more than two-week
low and was on track for its worst day since April 7. Stocks in
Manila, which have rallied more than 4% so far this
month, gave up 0.2%.
The Philippines has the second highest number of infections
and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its
healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases.
President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on
Monday.
“Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have
plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000,
complicating the full reopening of the economy,” said Nicholas
Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.
“Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety
of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report,” he said,
adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve’s meeting.
The much anticipated meeting of the U.S. central bank could
shed more light on its next policy steps, including when it will
begin tapering its bond buying program and tighten ultra-easy
monetary settings.
The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday and U.S. Treasury
yields recovered from three-month lows, leading most emerging
Asian currencies to trade roughly flat to slightly lower.
The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.3% as it continued to
hand back some recent gains and as investors awaited a Bank
Indonesia meeting on Thursday that is expected to leave policy
interest rates at a record low.
Among regional stock markets, Singapore’s FTSE Strait Times
Index stood out with a 0.8% gain.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday released a
survey of economists and analysts which forecast the country’s
2021 gross domestic product to expand more-than-expected.
Separately, data showed foreigners were net buyers of Asian
bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a
recovery in the region’s economic activity, though the risk of
spiking infections kept buying at a four-month low.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up
5.7 basis points at 6.416%
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore
Exchange up 2.4%, DBS Group up 4.5% and
Mapletree Commercial Trust up 1.4%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0320 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.04 -6.23 0.73 7.04
China -0.11 +1.92 -0.89 2.44
India +0.00 -0.28 0.00 13.09
Indonesia -0.28 -1.40 -0.27 1.42
Malaysia +0.00 -2.26 0.01 -2.74
Philippines -0.42 +0.14 -0.20 -3.30
S.Korea -0.14 -2.87 0.11 13.30
Singapore -0.06 -0.46 0.77 11.73
Taiwan +0.05 +3.14 0.61 17.56
Thailand -0.03 -3.76 0.01 12.69
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)