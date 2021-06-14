Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

Article content

The Philippine peso fell the most in

more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were

prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until

end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising

infections.

The peso slid as much as 0.4% to a more than two-week

low and was on track for its worst day since April 7. Stocks in

Manila, which have rallied more than 4% so far this

month, gave up 0.2%.

The Philippines has the second highest number of infections

and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its

healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on

Monday.

“Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have

plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000,

complicating the full reopening of the economy,” said Nicholas

Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.

“Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety

of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report,” he said,

adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The much anticipated meeting of the U.S. central bank could

shed more light on its next policy steps, including when it will