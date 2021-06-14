Persuasion: Fans react as first photos emerge of Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in Netflix adaptation

The first photos of Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion have emerged, much to fans’ delight.

Netflix shared a series of images of Johnson, Golding, and Cosmo Jarvis as a teaser on Monday.

Fans seemed thrilled by the newly released images, with one person deeming Johnson “perfection” in response to Netflix’s tweet.

“Henry Golding looks amazing,” another person wrote.

“Ok, ok … I see you are taking the assignment seriously,” another person tweeted.

Someone else simply shared a photo of Johnson covered in heart emoji.

“Let these exquisite photos of Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding tide you over until PERSUASION, a most excitable new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel from director Carrie Cracknell, arrives on Netflix in 2022,” the streaming service wrote.

Johnson stars as Anne Elliot, described in Netflix’s logline as “an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities” who is “living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy”.

“When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she once sent away – crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances,” the logline continues.

According to Variety, Golding will play the cousin of Johnson’s character, Mr Elliot.