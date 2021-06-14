ParcelPal Technology, Inc. Announces Name Change to ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it will change its name to ParcelPal Logistics Inc. There will be no change to the symbol. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “PKG” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company’s name and it is anticipated that the common shares will begin trading under the new name on or about Friday, June 18, 2021. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change is 69938P106 (ISIN: CA69938P1062). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

Contact: re: Investor Inquiries – info@parcelpal.com

