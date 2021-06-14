Oil Holds Above $71 as Traders Weigh Consumption, Virus Variants

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil traded above $71 a barrel as investors weighed the outlook for rising demand against extended anti-virus curbs in some economies, with officials tackling the challenge posed by more infectious coronavirus variants.

West Texas Intermediate was 0.6% higher after ending Monday little changed. Most-active prices are on course for a quarterly gain after touching the highest level in 32 months in intraday trading in the week’s opening session.

Crude has soared this year as vaccination programs have turned the tide against the pandemic in the U.S., Europe and China. Still, a decision by the U.K. to extend virus restrictions has tempered some optimism around robust summer consumption. On Monday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the new variants have substantially increased transmissions, and the virus is now “moving faster”.

China is among the brighter spots, and in Asia’s largest economy it is cars that have underpinned the recovery. Gasoline demand in May was 5% higher than the same period in 2019, according to the median of five estimates from the nation’s top oil companies including China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.