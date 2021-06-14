Novavax, Tesla Rise Premarket; Lordstown Motors Slumps By Investing.com

Chipotle (NYSE:) stock rose 2.8% after Raymond James upgraded its recommendation of the restaurant stock to ‘strong buy’ from ‘outperform’, saying the recent rises in menu prices won’t scare away customers and will lead to better results in the quarters ahead.

Ferrari (NYSE:) stock fell 3.3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its recommendation on the stock all the way to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’, citing the likely costly transition to the electric vehicle era.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) ADR (NYSE:) rose 1.7% after Reuters reported that the oil major is considering selling a stake in its largest U.S. oil field, an exercise which could fetch it as much as $10 billion.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:) stock fell 13% after the electric truck maker said that Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, days after the company warned that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.8%, helped by the sharp gains in in which the electric car maker still has a hefty holding. Still, Canaccord Genuity cut its target price on the stock, to $812 per share from $974, citing potential delays in its battery program.

Novavax (NASDAQ:) stock soared 9.5% after the drugmaker reported that late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against Covid-19 across a variety of variants of the virus.

