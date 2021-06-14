NHC says 30% chance of cyclone near Wilmington, North Carolina By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – A system located about 100 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, which is producing showers and thunderstorms, has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday (NASDAQ:).
“The low is forecast to move northeastward for the next few days while passing over or near the warm Gulf Stream today and Tuesday, which could allow for some tropical development to occur while the system moves away from the United States” NHC said.
