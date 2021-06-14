New plant proposals on the table as power outages threaten Texas again

Article content

A proposal to spend $8 billion on new power plants in Texas has stalled, Starwood Energy Group’s chief executive said on Monday, as the state’s grid operator called for conservation amid record demand.

In April, the Connecticut investment firm proposed the construction of 11 natural-gas fired power plants, aiming to improve grid reliability during times of extreme demand.

State grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), on Monday asked residents to reduce electricity use “as much as possible” through Friday, citing plants supplying 11,000 megawatts that were offline as temperatures hit 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius).

Starwood’s proposal to build “peaker plants” for such outages was the second presented to Texas this year. A similar plan for 10 plants was submitted in March by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

“We would like to see significant steps in countering, negotiating and material tangible actions on our proposal,” said Himanshu Saxena, chief executive of Starwood Energy, in an interview on Monday.

The company has held early conversations with stakeholders, Saxena said, and lawmakers have looked at proposals submitted to ERCOT and state regulator the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), according to a spokesperson for the PUCT.