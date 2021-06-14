New on Netflix in June 2021: Every new release coming this week

The sun may finally be here, but Netflix is doing its level best to lure you inside.

June marks yet another busy month for the streaming service, and so far has seen the release of a new favourite (Sweet Tooth) and the return of French hit Lupin.

This week sees the arrival of a high-profile new comedy film as well as a documentary that is set to be added to everyone’s respective watchlists.

Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix this week below (and a list of every movie and TV show being taken down here).

Original Titles

TV

14 June

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe

15 June

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán

Unwind Your Mind (interactive special)

Workin’ Moms season five

16 June

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis

17 June

Black Summer season two

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

The Gift season three

Katla

18 June

Elite season four

So Not Worth It

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Movies

16 June

Silver Skates

17 June

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

18 June

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

Kevin Hart heads up new Netflix comedy ‘Fatherhood’ (Netflix)

Documentary

16 June

Penguin Town

Kids

15 June

Rhyme Time Town season two

Anime

Licenced Titles

TV

15 June

Let’s Eat

18 June

Rurouni Kenshin series one, two and three

Movies

15 June

Song One

The Karate Kid (2010)

16 June

A Man for the Weekend

17 June

Aziza

18 June

The Dead Don’t Die

The Intruder

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins

DC superhero film ‘Aquaman’ is coming to Netflix (Warner Bros)

20 June

Aquaman